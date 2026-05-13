Nintendo President Says Switch 2 Price Increase is Due to Multiple Factors - News

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Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in a Q&A with investors that was translated into English was asked the reasoning for the price increase in the Nintendo Switch 2 and why the increase varies in different regions.

"This change in hardware pricing was not due to any one specific factor," said Furukawa. "Rather, the decision was made in light of various changes in the recent market conditions which we believe will have a medium- to long-term impact on the global outlook of our dedicated video game platform business.

"Regarding Nintendo Switch 2, the basic approach to our dedicated video game platform business remains unchanged: first expand the hardware installed base, and then drive software sales. If the increase in costs were seen as something temporary that would subside relatively soon, then we could have pursued other options, such as working to improve productivity and expand the installed base while maintaining hardware prices.

"Unfortunately, the recent surge in memory and other component prices, and the changes in the market environment, including trends in the foreign exchange market and the price of oil, are all factors that we anticipate will continue over the medium to long term. As a result, we felt that the profitability of our hardware would suffer significantly if we maintained our existing pricing, potentially impacting our business operations over this time frame. For the sustained growth of our dedicated video game platform business, it is important to maintain a healthy earnings structure for our overall business. For this reason, we made the difficult decision to reflect a portion of our costs in the selling price.

"The reason that the extent of the price revision differs from region to region is because each region is impacted to a different degree by the various changes in the market environment."

Furukawa was also asked the potential impact he anticipates with the increase in cost of living alongside the Switch 2 price increase and if component costs continue to increase if Nintendo would raise the prices once again.

"I will not discuss the specifics of how this price revision could impact Nintendo Switch 2 sales, but we recognize that this raises the barrier for entry to a certain extent for people deciding whether to make a purchase," he said.

"That being said, the most important thing in our dedicated video game platform business is to offer engaging fun that is worth more than the price. Going forward, Nintendo and other software publishers plan to release a variety of titles, and we aim to expand the installed base by conveying that these titles offer new experiences unique to Nintendo Switch 2.

"While uncertainties remain regarding future trends in component prices, we recognize that they could have an impact not only this year but next year as well. As for what comes after that, we will make necessary preparations to ensure that we can respond flexibly to whatever situation arise."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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