Elden Ring Live-Action Film Premieres March 3, 2028 - News

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Bandai Namco and production company A24 announced the live-action film adaptation of the Soulslike action RPG, Elden Ring, by FromSoftware will premiere in theaters on March 3, 2028. It is being filmed for IMAX as well.

Here is the full cast:

Kit Connor (Warfare, Heartstopper)

Heartstopper) Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Paddington)

Paddington) Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Civil War)

Civil War) Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag)

Black Bag) Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms)

Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina)

Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones, The Two Popes)

Ruby Cruz (Willow, Bottoms)

Bottoms) Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

John Hodgkinson

Jefferson Hall

Emma Laird

Peter Serafinowicz

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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