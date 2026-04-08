Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher Gameloft and developer Old Skull Games have announced Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next! for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on May 28 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99 / ¥4,180.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Challenge a friend to a tennis match where you can play as SpongeBob, Aang, and all your Nickelodeon favorites in fast-paced, local split-screen action!

All-Star Nickelodeon Characters

Pick your star player from among 15 iconic Nickelodeon characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more!

Play It Your Style

Choose from over 500 outfits and accessories to customize your Nickelodeon character your way, and show off your personality on the tennis court. Turn the tide of the match with powerful ultimate abilities that are unique to every character!

Play Solo or Local One-Versus-One

Challenge a friend or family member to a one-versus-one couch cooperative split-screen tennis match, or play in Story Mode at your own speed!

Instant Fun for Everyone

You don’t need to be a pro to have fun! Start playing instantly with easy-to-learn controls, accessible for the entire family.

Multiple Ways to Play

From classic matches to fun mini-games, there’s something for everyone. Embark on a narrated Story Mode, dive into Mini-Games for extra fun, or rise to the top in Tournament Mode to claim your victory!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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