Bus Bound Launches April 30 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Saber Interactive and developer stillalive studios announced the bus driving simulation game, Bus Bound, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on April 30 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the creators of Bus Simulator 21 and Bus Simulator 18 comes Bus Bound, an all-new driving-focused experience set in the evolving city of Emberville. Take the wheel of licensed American buses and turn everyday routes into a journey of urban transformation.

A City Full of Life

Explore a fully simulated, densely inhabited town with a rich history. From bustling intersections to quiet neighborhoods, every area has its own rhythm, and your route will help shape its future.

Drive American Icons

Take the wheel of true-to-life buses from top American manufacturers, including the New Flyer Xcelsior 40ft CNG and the Blue Bird Sigma. With 17 buses available to choose from at launch, you’ll always have the right bus for the job.

Shape the City

You’re not just driving, you’re improving public life! Upgrade stops, unlock new routes, earn passive perks, and see each district evolve into a more vibrant, pedestrian-friendly space thanks to your bus-driving efforts.

Multiplayer on the Move

Band together with up to three other players in online cooperative play! Split off to tackle multiple routes simultaneously and help improve your host’s home city.

Customize Your Fleet

With each shift, you’ll generate goodwill with your riders to unlock new buses, visual styles and upgrades. Whether you prefer a relaxing driving experience or want to master and optimize every detail of your run, the freedom to make each trip your own is yours.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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