EA Sports FC 26 Retakes 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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EA Sports FC 26 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending March 28, 2026.

Mario Kart World and Resident Evil Requiem are up one spot to second and third places, respectively. Nioh 3 re-entered the charts in fourth place, while Crimson Desert fell four spots to fifth place.

Pokémon Pokopia remained in sixth place, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is up nine spots to seventh place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder has shot up from 29th to eighth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are down one spot to ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Resident Evil Requiem Nioh 3 Crimson Desert Pokémon Pokopia Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Super Mario Bros. Wonder Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Previous week - Week 12, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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