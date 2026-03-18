Final Fantasy IX Animated Series Final Fantasy: Black Mages Legacy is in Production - News

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The Final Fantasy IX animated series according to official website (via Gematsu) of studio EuroVisual is now in production.

The animated series based on the video game is titled Final Fantasy: Black Mages Legacy and will consist of 10 episodes, each 22 minutes in length.

Read details below:

Final Fantasy: Black Mages Legacy

Season 1 / In Production / 2D / 10 Episodes / 22 minutes

Imel, Koln, Luciola, Thea, Fala and Doc, children of the hero Bibi, are the last dark mages of the four continents. Today, they live happily in the city of Alexandria, guarded by its inhabitants who are rather friendly, although sometimes very curious. Unfortunately, this peaceful existence was not meant to last… One day, Koln discovers Mel, frozen like a statue, in the inn where he works. Could it be the tragic legacy of their father catching up with them?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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