Warhammer Blood Bowl Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Nacon and developer Cyanide Studio have announced turn-based tactical fantasy football game, Warhammer Blood Bowl, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch this spring.

Users who already own Blood Bowl III will receive Warhammer Blood Bowl for free. A demo will be available on Steam from March 18 to 25.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Warhammer Blood Bowl is the official turn-based tactical fantasy football game based on the famous tabletop game of the same name. Set in the Warhammer universe, the game offers a strategic and brutal experience in which players take control of a team chosen from the many available factions (Elves, Orcs, Dwarfs, and more), customize it, and develop it by competing against other players online.

Based on the latest official rules of the newest edition, it introduces two new factions, the Tomb Kings and the Bretonnians, and delivers a content-rich experience that will continue to evolve after launch through a seasonal system and a competitive ecosystem culminating each year in a highly contested World Championship embraced by the community.

The game will feature 26 factions available at launch, along with numerous competitions and both solo and multiplayer modes. There will be no step back in terms of content or features. Warhammer Blood Bowl builds on the solid foundation of Blood Bowl III and stands as the natural successor to the work carried out by the development team during the three years following the release of the previous edition.

The game will introduce updated rules, refreshed rosters, new competitions, new tutorials, and a brand-new way to play with Rumble. This new mode offers 30-minute matches with smaller teams and a narrower pitch. Faster and more intense, while retaining the tactical and brutal DNA of classic Blood Bowl gameplay, Rumble will be available to try for free on Steam from March 18 to March 25, 2026.

Through this demo, players will be able to discover this fast-paced mode featuring the new rules and tutorials, with a limited selection of content including one player-versus-player mode and one player-versus-environment mode playable with pre-built teams from five factions: Dark Elves, Lizardmen, Necromantic Horrors, Khorne, and the Old World Alliance. Players will be able to dive into this legendary sport and engage in fierce and dynamic matches that reward both tactical thinking and perseverance.

No matter the dice rolls or the twists of the match: the best player will always find a way to secure victory.

Warhammer Blood Bowl will be free for all players who already own Blood Bowl III, who will keep their accounts along with all the content they have purchased or unlocked in-game.

