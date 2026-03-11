Resident Evil Requiem Tops the German Charts for February 2026 - Sales

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for February 2026 have been released via game.de.

Resident Evil Requiem debuted in first place despite launching at the end of the month.

There was one other new release in the top 20 with Dragon Quest VII Reimagined debuting in 17th place.

EA Sports FC 26 and Grand Theft Auto V dropped one spot each to second and third places, respectively. It Takes Two is up one spot to fourth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 is down two spots to fifth place.

Hogwarts Legacy fell two spots to sixth place, A Way Out is up six spots to seventh place, and EA Sports UFC 5 is down one spot to eighth place. The Crew Motorfest re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and Battlefield 6 remained in 10th place.

Minecraft remained in 11th place, EA Sports F1 25 is up five spots to 12th place, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 fell four spots to 13th place.

