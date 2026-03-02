US Physical Video Game Sales Falls to Just $1.5 Billion in 2025 - Sales

New physical video game sales have been on the decline for nearly two decades and in the US reached just $1.5 billion in revenue in 2025. This is an all-time low since tracking began in 1995, according to a report from Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella.

The market for new physical video game sales peaked in 2008 with $11.6 billion. Sales have since declined every year with 2024 seeing the biggest decline at 28 percent year-on-year. Sales dropped 11 percent in 2025 compared to the previous year.

With $11.6 billion generated in 2008 and $1.5 billion in 2025 that means new physical video game sales have fallen 87 percent in the last 17 years.

"So, in 2025 US new physical video game spending fell 11% compared to 2024," said Piscatella. "This is the lowest rate of decline since 2021 (-8%), and far better than the -28% recorded in 2024. However, spending on new physical video games also reached only $1.5 billion in 2025, an all-time tracked (since 1995) low.

"So yes, the rate of decline slowed. But that's mostly because we're nearing the bottom, and the launch of Switch 2 helped stabilize. There's definitely something to be said for the desire to return to analog and non-connected devices, especially for Gen Z. But 'dramatic shift'? Don't see it.

"The peak for US new physical video game spending was 2008, at $11.6 billion. New physical video game spending has declined every year since. The sharpest decline was in 2024 (-28% vs YA), followed by 2012 (-22%)."

