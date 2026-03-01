EA Sports FC 26 Tops the Swiss Charts, Minecraft Takes 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 8th week of 2026.

Minecraft is up two spots to second place, while Mario Tennis Fever dropped one spot to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 are up one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Pokémon Legends Z-A is up two spots to sixth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons remained in seventh place.

Reanimal fell five spots to eighth place. Donkey Kong Bananza and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Mario Tennis Fever Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Pokémon Legends Z-A Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reanimal Donkey Kong Bananza The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

