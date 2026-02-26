Mario Tennis Fever Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 63K - Sales

Mario Tennis Fever (NS2) took first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 14,577 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 22, 2026.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (NS) is in second place with sales of 12,413 units. The Switch 2 version is in fourth place with sales of 10,304 units, while the PS5 version is in eighth place with sales of 5,015 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) is in third place with sales of 10,418 units and Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 6,675 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 6,675 units, while the Switch 2 version is in seventh place with sales of 5,099 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,305 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,192 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 63,313 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 28,426 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 10,343 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,188 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 37 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 14,577 (54,099) [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 12,413 (222,078) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 10,418 (2,835,912) [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 10,304 (194,022) [PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 7,205 (65,376) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,675 (8,384,463) [SW2] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Nintendo, 01/15/26) – 5,099 (72,571) [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 5,015 (135,613) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,305 (4,155,509) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4,192 (1,703,391)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 63,313 (4,493,985) Switch OLED Model – 19,858 (9,472,938) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,641 (1,189,920) Switch Lite – 8,079 (6,866,851) PlayStation 5 – 2,776 (5,894,188) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,926 (324,614) Xbox Series X – 760 (324,733) Switch – 489 (20,241,940) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 294 (28,099) Xbox Series S – 134 (341,093) PlayStation 4 – 37 (7,930,301)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

