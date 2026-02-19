Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties and Mario Tennis Fever Debut on the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 58K - Sales

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 58,171 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 15, 2026.

The PlayStation 4 version of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties debuted in fifth place with sales of 19,845 units, while the Nintendo Switch 2 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 15,988 units.

Mario Tennis Fever (NS2) debuted in second place with sales of 39,522 units.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (NS) dropped two spots to third place with sales of 32,102 units. The Switch 2 version dropped two spots to fourth place with sales of 23,617 units, while the PS5 version fell four spots to seventh place with sales of 11,800 units.

Nioh 3 (PS5) fell four spots to eighth place with sales of 9,702 units. Mario kart World (NS2) fell four spots to ninth place with sales of 9,473 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 7,265 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 57,779 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 26,481 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 11,588 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 755 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 25 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 58,171 (New) [SW2] Mario Tennis Fever (Nintendo, 02/12/26) – 39,522 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 32,102 (209,665) [SW2] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 23,617 (183,718) [PS4] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 19,845 (New) [SW2] Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (SEGA, 02/12/26) – 15,988 (New) [PS5] Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (Square Enix, 02/05/26) – 11,800 (130,598) [PS5] Nioh 3 (Koei Tecmo, 02/06/26) – 9,702 (50,272) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 9,473 (2,825,494) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,265 (8,377,788)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 57,779 (4,430,672) Switch OLED Model – 20,226 (9,453,080) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,341 (1,184,279) Switch Lite – 4,882 (6,858,772) PlayStation 5 – 3,562 (5,891,412) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,685 (322,688) Switch – 1,373 (20,241,451) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 646 (27,805) Xbox Series S – 97 (340,959) PlayStation 4 – 25 (7,930,264) Xbox Series X – 12 (322,688)

