Battlefield 6 Tops the Canadian Charts for 2025 - Sales

/ 145 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Battlefield 6 was the best-selling game in Canada for 2025, according to data from Circana (NPD) / retail tracking service of Canada reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

NHL 26 came in second place, followed by Monster Hunter Wilds and Borderlands 4 in third and fourth places, respectively. EA Sports FC 26 was in fifth place, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 in sixth place, and NBA 2K26 in seventh place.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered took eighth place and Ghost of Yotei came in ninth place. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II rounds out the top 10.

Top 20 best-selling games in Canada for 2025:

Battlefield 6 NHL 26 Monster Hunter: Wilds Borderlands 4 EA Sports NHL 26 Call of Duty Black Ops 7 NBA 2K26 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Ghost of Yotei Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Split Fiction Minecraft Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Pokémon Legends Z-A* Forza Horizon 5 Elden Ring: Nightreign Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Donkey Kong Bananza*

* Digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles