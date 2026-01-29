52% of US Video Game Hardware Buyers in Q4 2025 Had a Household Income of $100K+ - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 669 Views
Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella on social media revealed the number of households with an income of $100,000 or higher accounted for 53 percent of all video game hardware sold in Q4 2025. This is a new record high and up from 40 percent in Q1 2022.
The average price of video game hardware in the US increased from $373 in Q1 2022 to $446 in Q4 2025.
"53% of US video game hardware buyers in Q4 '25 had a household income of $100k+ - a record high - and up from 40% in Q1 '22," said Piscatella. "The average price of video game hardware in the US was $373 in Q1 2022, jumping to $446 by Q4 2025."
One factor in the higher average selling price is due to the price increases for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 1, along with the Switch 2 being more expensive than the Switch 1.
He also revealed video game hardware buyers with a household income below $50,000 decreased from 31 percent in Q1 2022 to 19 percent in Q4 2025.
"Over that same period, the % of video game hardware buyers that had household incomes of <$50k fell from 31% in Q1 2022 to 19% in Q4 2025," he stated. "$50k-$75k HHs went from 17% to 14%, while $75k-$100k HH increased from 12% of total hardware buyers to 14%. Quite a shift over the course of the last 4 years."
Piscatella is expecting the price of video game hardware to keep increasing with more premium accessories as well.
"Anyways, expecting hardware prices to keep going up, for more premium targeted accessories to be made available, and for even more creative ways of packaging games into fancy editions at higher price points," he said. "Idea will continue to be to drive higher ARPU from a more concentrated console audience."
Gaming is quickly going from a luxury hobby to an ultra-luxury hobby.
True, but I wonder how much this is being skewed by the word "household"
The average American household has an occupancy of 2.51 people... or 3.41 people if looking specifically at rented houses. The total adolescent population is only around 20-25%
Assuming most households have more than a single income on average and knowing the average income in the US is just over 60K... 100K per household isn't super unrealistic
Gaming is certainly much more expensive than it was a few years ago but I'd still rather buy a $70 game than spend $20 to see a 2 hour movie lol
You would be correct. When looking at households from the Low Income to Low High Income range, the differentiator is predominantly number of earners. Low Income typically has 1 or less than 1 earner, the majority having less than 1 (so part time or persistently unemployed), Middle Income typically has more than 1 (so 1 full time, 1 part time), Upper Middle and up usually has 2 or more than 2 earners. When you get towards the very, very top things get weid, but for most of the range number of earners is a massive factor.
That's fair, but the article is specifically talking about gaming hardware. Not software. Something that is quickly becoming more and more expensive to the point the lower end purchasers are getting priced out of being able to buy a console. Especially if prices keep rising over time.
Many households will only be able to buy a single console at most, and then keep that console for years into a new generation because the next-gen consoles will become even more expensive. And as collateral damage, they won't be to buy anywhere near as many games as they probably would have. Something that we're already seeing taking hold.
Thanks to rich parasites like Elon and his orange ex boyfriend.
Just remember the "economy is doing better than it ever has" and that "Prices are super low".
...Because the American people hired an individual that is an expert at gaslighting.
Possible recession indicator. Tariffs were definitely a cause of this. The hardware has gone up in price.
Way to go, conservatives. -_-
These issues have been ongoing since the 1970s (at least in the US), in fact initiated under Jimmy Carter. It’s a bipartisan issue, not merely conservative/liberal.
The cheap bastards need to raise minimum wage, because it's no longer livable.
Sounds a lot more extreme without the context that 41-43% of US households have an income of 100k or higher, with the median household income being over 80k.
In fact, when looking at broad groupings of Low Income (35k or less), Middle Income (35k to 100k), and High Income (100k and up), the largest group is High Income. Followed fairly closely by Middle Income and then Low Income as a distant 3rd.
So the fact that Middle and High Income are close but with High slightly larger, and most new console purchases are likely to be by Middle and High income households (especially with cross gen having persisted for so long, making keeping a PS4 or Xbone a viable option for Low Income households to save money and still have access), the fact 52% went to that High Income group isn't terribly surprising, even if a bit high.
While accessibility is important, persistent cross gen development does increase that accessibility. It just also produces these kinds of distortions.
Also, as the percentage of households making 100k continues to grow, the percent of sales going to that cohort will also grow. The percent of households making over 100k has grown from just under 30% in 1990 to over 40% today, and that growth is very likely to continue over time.
It is an idnicator, for sure, but it's just not as extreme of an indicator as it at first seems. People think of high household incomes of 100k+ as something super rare, but it really isn't and hasn't been for some time.
I'm just cautioning against the hysteria these kinds of headlines cause. The full context is important for understanding the data.
Sad stat.... gaming should be affordable. Even the less well off, deserve a break and some escapism/joy of a good game.
Definitely depends how they did this. I don't imagine this information to be included in every sale, which means it's probably more survey based. That asks the questions of who responded to the survey and where they surveyed.