52% of US Video Game Hardware Buyers in Q4 2025 Had a Household Income of $100K+

Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella on social media revealed the number of households with an income of $100,000 or higher accounted for 53 percent of all video game hardware sold in Q4 2025. This is a new record high and up from 40 percent in Q1 2022.

The average price of video game hardware in the US increased from $373 in Q1 2022 to $446 in Q4 2025.

"53% of US video game hardware buyers in Q4 '25 had a household income of $100k+ - a record high - and up from 40% in Q1 '22," said Piscatella. "The average price of video game hardware in the US was $373 in Q1 2022, jumping to $446 by Q4 2025."

One factor in the higher average selling price is due to the price increases for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 1, along with the Switch 2 being more expensive than the Switch 1.

He also revealed video game hardware buyers with a household income below $50,000 decreased from 31 percent in Q1 2022 to 19 percent in Q4 2025.

"Over that same period, the % of video game hardware buyers that had household incomes of <$50k fell from 31% in Q1 2022 to 19% in Q4 2025," he stated. "$50k-$75k HHs went from 17% to 14%, while $75k-$100k HH increased from 12% of total hardware buyers to 14%. Quite a shift over the course of the last 4 years."

Piscatella is expecting the price of video game hardware to keep increasing with more premium accessories as well.

"Anyways, expecting hardware prices to keep going up, for more premium targeted accessories to be made available, and for even more creative ways of packaging games into fancy editions at higher price points," he said. "Idea will continue to be to drive higher ARPU from a more concentrated console audience."

