Forza Horizon 6 Launches May 19 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass, Later in 2026 for PS5

The Start

You start Forza Horizon 6 not as a professional driver, but as a tourist, with a dream to one day attend the Horizon Festival in Japan. It’s a slightly different approach compared with previous Horizon games; in Horizon 4, you’re rising through the ranks in the UK, and in Horizon 5’s Mexico, you’re at the apex of the career you built in the epilogue of the previous game. Horizon 6 almost feels like a fresh start, and one designed to appeal not just to car enthusiasts, but anyone with a big goal.

“Ultimately, I think it really boils down to the fact that so many of us love that idea of going to a place that you don’t know, a place that you’re eager to discover,” Ellert says. “You have this motivation to go to Japan with the Horizon Festival, but you’re only attending as a fan, with a dream to take part in it. That felt like a great way to frame up that big open-door experience and explore the question of ‘what would it take for you to drop everything to fly to the other side of the world to pursue your dream?’

“Somehow, it felt right in this game to just put you on the ground – like you just got off the plane, you’ve got a couple of friends that share your dream and know the surroundings. It’s a notional projection of yourself in the game, and the thrill of arriving in a new place full of opportunities.”