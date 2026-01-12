EA Sports FC 26 Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 49th week of 2025.

Minecraft remained in second place, Mario kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to third place, and Pokémon Legends Z-A is down one spot to fourth place. Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 and Donkey Kong Bananza traded places and are in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is up one spot to seventh, while the Switch 2 version is down two spots to ninth place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up two spots to eighth place and Nintendo Switch Sports rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends Z-A Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Donkey Kong Bananza Super Mario Party Jamboree Super Mario Bros. Wonder Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo Switch Sports

