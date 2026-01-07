Report: UK Video Games Revenue Grew 7.4% to £5.4 Billion in 2025 - Sales

The video game market in the UK grew 7.4 percent year-on-year in 2025 to £5.4 billion, according to data from NielsenIQ/GfK Entertainment, Omdia, and GSD/IFSE reported by Entertainment Retailers Association.

The biggest sector for growth was revenue from mobile titles, which saw an increase of 8.8 percent to £1.88 billion.

Console game downloads grew 11.5 percent to £857.6 million, while physical game sales dropped one percent to £318.8 million. Physical game sales account for around five percent of the total UK revenue.

Total digital sales grew eight percent to £5 billion in revenue. The best-selling title was EA Sports FC 26 with over 1.97 million units sold.

"Growth in the games market slowed considerably after the incredible 27.9% gains seen in the pandemic year of 2020, but continuing innovation saw it return to form in grand style in 2025," said ERA CEO Kim Bayley. "We have strong hopes that it will maintain this momentum into 2026."

The combined video games, music, and video market in the UK in 2025 grew 7.1 percent to £13.3 billion.

