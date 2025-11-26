Embracer Group Divests Arc Games and Cryptic Studios - News

Embracer Group announced it has entered an agreement to divest Arc Games and Cryptic Studios to Project Golden Arc for $30 million.

Project Golden Arc is owned and led by members of the Arc Games management team. The deal is financed by Hong Kong-based developer and publisher XD Inc.

Embracer as part of this deal will retain the publishing rights for the Remnant franchise as the rights will transfer from Arc Games to Embracer;s THQ Nordic, which already owns the Remnant IP rights and development studio Gunfire Games. Arc Games will remain a co-publisher of Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant II.

The rights to the multiplayer online game Fellowship will be part of Coffee Stain, which is expected to be spun off from Embracer as listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. First day of trading is planned for December 11, 2025. Arc Games will continue to be listed as a co-publisher.

"This transaction supports our key priorities by strengthening our focus on strategic assets and core IPs in Embracer while improving profitability and free cash flow," said Embracer CEO Phil Rogers.

"The deal also allows online multiplayer game Fellowship, developed by a talented external team in Stockholm, to find a great home within Coffee Stain Group. I would like to thank the teams at Arc and Cryptic for their hard work over the past four years and wish them all the best as we are confident they will thrive and develop in the years ahead."

