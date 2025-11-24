Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Tops the French Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 46, 2025, according to SELL. The Xbox Series X|S version debuted in fifth place.

The rest of the top five remained unchanged with EA Sports FC 26 (PS5) in second place, Mario Kart World (NS2) in third place, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A (NS) in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart World Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Donkey Kong Bananza

PlayStation 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 EA Sports FC 26 Battlefield 6

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 EA Sports FC 26

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy PC Anno 117: Pax Romana - Governor's Edition Football Manager 26 Farming Simulator 25

