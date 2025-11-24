Kirby Air Riders Debuts in 12th on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 22, 2025.

There were four new releases in the top 40 this week. This includes Kirby Air Riders in 12th place, Hades II in 21st place, Cricket 26: Official Game of the Ashes in 32nd place, and Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party in 40th place.

Mario Kart World is up one spot to second place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is down two spots to third place. Battlefield 6 is up one spot to fourth place, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A dropped one spot to fifth place.

Donkey Kong Bananza remained in sixth place, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 shot up from 35th to seventh place, and Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to eighth place. Ghost of Yotei is down two spots to ninth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Mario Kart World Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Battlefield 6 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Donkey Kong Bananza Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Hogwarts Legacy Ghost of Yotei Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

