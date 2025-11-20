Switch 2 Best-Seller Once Again - Americas Hardware Estimates for October 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 404,014 units sold for October 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 3.66 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 259,758 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 32.10 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 89,660 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 20.62 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 64,663 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 57.43 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2017 are up by nearly 71,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 333,378 units in the Americas in October 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 122,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 169,000 units. PS4 sold 381,888 units for the month of October 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 258,740 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 109,499 (-29.7%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 105,949 units (-54.2%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 103,374 units (-61.5%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 34,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 23,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 10,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 11,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 3.66 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.96 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.21 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.16 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for October 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 404,014 ( 3,657,002 ) PlayStation 5 - 259,758 ( 32,098,736 ) Xbox Series X|S - 89,660 ( 20,619,616 ) Switch 1 - 64,663 ( 57,431,201 )

USA hardware estimates for October 2025:

Switch 2 - 328,248 PlayStation 5 - 211,176 Xbox Series X|S - 75,089 Switch 1 - 52,023

Weekly Sales:

October 11, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 75,029 PlayStation 5 - 58,345 Xbox Series X|S - 23,679 Switch 1 - 14,985

USA:

Switch 2 - 60,792 PlayStation 5 - 47,736 Xbox Series X|S - 19,823 Switch 1 - 12,077

October 18, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 154,040 PlayStation 5 - 63,508 Xbox Series X|S - 21,095 Switch 1 - 17,948

USA:

Switch 2 - 125,622 PlayStation 5 - 51,745 Xbox Series X|S - 17,675 Switch 1 - 14,365

October 25, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 86,478 PlayStation 5 - 72,014 Xbox Series X|S - 21,698 Switch 1 - 15,524

USA:

Switch 2 - 70,031 PlayStation 5 - 58,468 Xbox Series X|S - 18,170 Switch 1 - 12,506

November 1, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 88,467 PlayStation 5 - 65,891 Xbox Series X|S - 23,188 Switch 1 - 16,206

USA:

Switch 2 - 71,803 PlayStation 5 - 53,227 Xbox Series X|S - 19,421 Switch 1 - 13,075

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

