Total Chaos is Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 679 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Apogee Entertainment and developer Trigger Happy Interactive have announced the psychological survival horror game, Total Chaos, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Xbox PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the extended launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Descend into Total Chaos, a gripping terrormare that blurs the line between reality and madness.

Once a bustling haven for coal miners, Fort Oasis is now a crumbling wasteland, its eerie silence broken only by a cryptic radio transmission beckoning you toward the island’s heart—the forsaken mines. But as you delve deeper into the island’s desolation, the path forward becomes twisted and uncertain, unraveling unsettling truths hidden in the encroaching darkness.

Scavenge for scraps and craft makeshift weapons to defend yourself against the horrors that lurk in the shadows. Unearth fragments of forgotten lives scattered across the island and piece together the chilling mystery of Fort Oasis’s demise. Every discovery brings you closer to a truth that threatens to shatter your sanity.

Immersive Atmosphere

Explore the decayed ruins of Fort Oasis across nine harrowing chapters, each drenched in dread, plunging you deeper into its oppressive, decaying world.

Environmental Storytelling

Uncover the island’s darkest secrets and confront your own fractured past through cryptic notes, haunting visuals, and unsettling encounters.

Crafting for Survival

Build and upgrade weapons using scavenged materials to stand a chance against the relentless terrors stalking you.

Face Nightmarish Foes

Engage against horrific creatures, each with their own deadly behaviors and strategies.

Resource Management

Navigate a deep inventory system where every item matters—your survival hinges on careful choices, crafting the perfect weapon, and quick thinking on the fly.

A Haunting Original Soundtrack

Total Chaos features a new original theme and end credits track by legendary Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka, joined by original Total Chaos mod composers Jason Dagenet and William Braddell, and Apogee’s music team, Chipper Hammond, Tim Stoney, and Mathieu Hallouin. Together, they’ve crafted an ambient, nightmare-inducing soundscape that blurs the line between music and madness.

Originally conceived as an award-winning total conversion mod, Total Chaos has been fully reimagined into a standalone terrormare, amplifying its chilling atmosphere and relentless tension for a new generation of players.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles