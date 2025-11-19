Mafia: The Old Country Free Ride Update Releases November 20 - News

Publisher 2K and developer Hangar 13 announced the Free Ride update for Mafia: The Old Country will release on November 20.

The update adds the Classic difficulty mode, new challenges, first-person driving camera, and a Photo Mode.

View the Free Ride update announcement trailer below:

Read details on the update below:

Step back into the Sicilian underworld with the “Free Ride” update—a feature-packed, free expansion for Mafia: The Old Country. Explore Sicily like never before with Free Ride Mode, introducing high-stakes car and horse races, brutal combat and stealth challenges, and new secrets hidden throughout the Valle Dorata.

Immerse yourself in Cinema Siciliano Mode for a vintage film aesthetic, take the wheel with first-person driving, and push your limits in “Classic” difficulty. Unlock new cars, stylish outfits, legendary weapons, and game-changing charms that redefine how you play.

Immersive, cinematic, and built for replayability—this is the definitive way to experience Mafia life in the Old Country.

Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily.

Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure.

Mafia: The Old Country is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

