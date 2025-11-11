Tokyo Xtreme Racer for Launches February 26, 2026 for PS5 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Genki announced Tokyo Xtreme Racer will launch for the PlayStation 5 on February 26, 2026 for $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99 / ¥6,600.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a racing game set in a sealed-off future Tokyo, where you compete for the fastest speed in your customized cars on the highways that weave through the city, aiming to reach the top.

Drive real cars on meticulously recreated courses, compete against powerful rivals, slip through other cars, and engage in spirit-wracking battles.

This is a series with unparalleled appeal.

SP Battle (Spirit Point Battle)

Unlike regular racing games, the SP Battle is a unique battle feature based Spirit Points, a numeric value that quantifies the willpower of drivers. Not only is your speed tested, master the mind games and break your opponent’s resolve.

Blaze Through the Midnight Shuto Expressway

With the Tokyo Expressway faithfully reproduced, the complex twists and dramatic elevation changes deliver an adrenaline-pumping racing experience that’s as close to the real thing as it gets.

Countless Rivals with Mysterious Charm

The race begins with a headlight flash as you face off against rivals with distinctive cars and bold driving styles.

