No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files Launches February 26, 2026 for PS5, PS4, and XS

by, posted 22 minutes ago

Spike Chunsoft announced No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4 on February 26, 2026 for $39.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 25.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

The player takes on the role of Kaname Date, the protagonist, and once again teams up with the AI-Ball, Aiba, to tackle a mysterious case and rescue Iris, an internet idol who has been forced to take part in a dangerous escape game. No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files introduces a new gameplay element: “Escape.” As with previous games, in “Investigation,” players will examine crime scenes and listen to testimonies. In “Somnium,” players enter the dream worlds of suspects and key witnesses. In the new “Escape” sections, players will solve puzzles to break out of locked rooms. By moving between these three sections, players can obtain the necessary clues to solve the case.

Story Summary

After The New Cyclops Serial Killings was resolved, internet idol Iris Sagan (known as “A-set”) is abducted by a UFO and forced to participate in a perilous escape game called The Third Eye Game. Meanwhile, in another part of the city, a mysterious device is discovered. It resembles a coffin, and attached to it is a note that reads:

“Psync me.”

Relying on a tenuous line of communication with the missing Iris, one man rises once again, determined to track down the UFO that should not even exist. Together with his partner, the AI-Ball Aiba, he sets out on a quest. That man…is Special Agent Kaname Date.

