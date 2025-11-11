Sony Announces Japan-Only PS5 Digital Edition for ¥55,000 ($357) - News

Sony during today's PlayStation State of Play Japan announced it will be releasing a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition that is exclusive to Japan that will only be able to play Japanese games on November 21.

The "PS5 Digital Edition Japanese Only" will be priced at ¥55,000 ($357 USD). This is a discount of ¥17,980 ($117 USD) over the regular PS5 Digital Edition.

The standard PS5 Digital Edition is currently priced at ¥72,980 ($473 USD) as it has seen a few price increases since it first launched in November 2020. It was first priced at ¥39,980 ($259 USD) in Japan, then it increased to ¥59,980 ($389 USD), then again last year to ¥72,980 ($473 USD).

The "PS5 Digital Edition Japanese Only" comes with an 825GB SSD and can play downloadable PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games available from the PlayStation Store in Japan. A disc drive can be purchased separately that lets you play physical games.

Only PlayStation accounts wit the console language set to Japanese and the Country/Region to Japan can use the PS5 Digital Edition Japanese Only."

Pre-orders for the console will open on November 13 at PlayStation dealers and e-commerce sites in Japan.

