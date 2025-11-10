Football Manager 26 and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Debut on UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 8, 2025.

Football Manager 26 debuted in second place and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment debuted in fifth place.

Mario Kart World remained in third place, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A dropped two spots to fourth place with 61 percent of physical sales on the Switch and 39 percent on the Switch 2.

Battlefield 6 is and Ghost of Yotei fell two spots to sixth and seventh places, respectively. Donkey Kong Bananza is down one spot to eighth place, while Minecraft is up one spot to ninth place. Grand Theft Auto V is up four spots to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 Football Manager 26 - NEW Mario Kart World Pokémon Legends: Z-A Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - NEW Battlefield 6 Ghost of Yotei Donkey Kong Bananza Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V

