Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 84K

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 232,250 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 2, 2025.

The PS5 version of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake debuted in second place with sales of 96,812 units, while the Switch 2 version debuted in third place wit sales of 84,456 units.

Tales of Xillia Remastered (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 10,370 units, while the PS5 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 7,290 units.

Eathion (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 5,689 units.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) dropped three spots to fourth place with sales of 82,812 units, while Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (NS2) fell four spots to sixth place with sales of 35,926 units.

Mario Kart World (NS2) fell from third to fifth place with sales of 50,845 units and Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) re-entered the top 10 in eighth place with sales of 8,227 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 83,825 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 26,708 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 7,537 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 309 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 18 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 232,250 (New) [PS5] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 96,812 (New) [SW2] Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 10/30/25) – 84,456 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 82,812 (1,150,583) [SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 50,845 (2,017,414) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 35,926 (720,822) [NSW] Tales of Xillia Remastered (Bandai Namco, 10/30/25) – 10,370 (New) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 8,227 (362,762) [PS5] Tales of Xillia Remastered (Bandai Namco, 10/30/25) – 7,290 (New) [NSW] Earthion (SUPERDELUXE GAMES, 10/30/25) – 5,689 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 83,825 (2,551,846) Switch OLED Model – 16,539 (9,278,380) Switch Lite – 7,581 (6,709,574) PlayStation 5 – 4,265 (5,841,583) Switch – 2,588 (20,163,260) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,535 (264,092) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 737 (1,023,529) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 183 (23,363) Xbox Series X – 72 (323,116) Xbox Series S – 54 (339,971) PlayStation 4 – 18 (7,930,030)

