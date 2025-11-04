ARC Raiders and The Outer Worlds 2 Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

ARC Raiders has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 44, 2025, which ended November 4, 2025.

The Season 1 Battlefield Pro - Battlefield 6 and REDSEC debuted in fifth place and The Outer Worlds 2 debuted in sixth place.

Battlefield 6 and Dispatch dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Steam Deck is up two spots to fourth place, while RV There Yet? fell four spots to seventh place.

Crusader Kings III re-entered the top 10 in eighth place, Escape From Duckov dropped five spots to ninth place, and EA Sports FC 26 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

ARC Raiders - NEW Battlefield 6 Dispatch Steam Deck Season 1 Battlefield Pro - Battlefield 6 and REDSEC - NEW The Outer Worlds 2 - NEW RV There Yet? Crusader Kings III Escape From Duckov EA Sports FC 26

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

ARC Raiders - NEW Battlefield 6 Counter-Strike 2 Dispatch Steam Deck Season 1 Battlefield Pro - Battlefield 6 and REDSEC - NEW The Outer Worlds 2 - NEW RV There Yet? Crusader Kings III Escape From Duckov

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

