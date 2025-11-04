Darwin's Paradox! Delayed to 2026, Launches for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Konami and developer ZeDrimeTim announced the action adventure platformer, Darwin's Paradox!, has been delayed from 2025 to 2026 and the Nintendo Switch version has been cancelled. It will release for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Embark on a grand adventure worthy of a true animated movie with Darwin, an octopus as charming as he is clever, ripped from the ocean and trapped in a massive and mysterious industrial complex. With his extraordinary intelligence and incredible abilities—swimming, camouflage, and many other fascinating skills—help him overcome the most formidable traps and dangers in this captivating platformer, adventure, and puzzle game.

In the peaceful vastness of the ocean, Darwin, a young octopus, explores the deep sea… until a strange beam of light pierces the abyss and pulls him toward the surface. Thrust out of his aquatic world, he wakes up disoriented in the middle of a gigantic junkyard, backed by a foreboding factory.

But something is wrong. Between the threatening machines, strange holding tanks, and the mysterious and dangerous creatures and characters that inhabit the place, Darwin realizes he is in danger. To return to the ocean, Darwin will have to outsmart, evolve, and reveal to the players through his journey the mysteries of a conspiracy that goes beyond anything one could have imagined… and which could very well seal the fate of humanity!

A Grand Adventure Worthy of an Animated Movie

With rich artistic direction and a vibrant world, Darwin’s Paradox immerses you in a visual and emotional epic where every detail reveals more of its incredible story.

Original Gameplay

The game offers a perfect balance between platforming sequences and moments of puzzle-solving: Swim, hide, infiltrate, jump, and use the extraordinary abilities of an octopus to advance in your adventure, escape perilous situations, or solve the many puzzles in the game.

A Living and Interactive World

Discover sprawling levels with a unique and polished artistic direction, filled with puzzles, dangers, and surprising creatures and characters.

An Immersive and Poignant Narrative

Between humor, emotion, and suspense, Darwin takes you on a memorable odyssey.

