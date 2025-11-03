Dan House Says GTA is Too American for 3D Entry to 'Work in London or Anywhere Else' - News

Former Rockstar writer Dan Houser in an interview Lex Fridman stated the reason there has never been a 3D Grand Theft Auto game set in London or anywhere else outside the US is because the American culture is a core part of the franchise.

" You know, there’s a reason why GTA kept coming back to Miami, New York, Los Angeles," said Houser (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I think they’re all very good for exactly what you laid out. You could move it to any of those and it would work, you know?

"There’s a melting pot aspect to [cities like] LA. There’s glitz, glamour, underbelly, immigrants, enormous wealth in all of them. I think those are what are really fun for not even just GTA, but for anything where you want a slice of life.

"It’s almost like a psychotic version of a Dickens book. He did it with London, you know, this psychotic version of all these kinds of characters in a melting pot. Any of these global cities work well for that."

Houser was asked if there was ever an attempt by Rockstar to make a 3D open-world Grand Theft Auto game set in London as there was the Grand Theft Auto: London mission pack released in 1999.

"We made a little thing in London 26 years ago, GTA London, for the top-down game for the PS1," replied Houser. "That was pretty cute and fun, as the first mission pack ever for PlayStation.

"I think for a full GTA game, we always decided there was so much Americana inherent in the IP, it would be really hard to make it work in London or anywhere else. You know, you needed guns, you needed these larger-than-life characters.

"It just felt like the game was so much about America, possibly from an outsider’s perspective. That was so much about what the thing was that it wouldn’t really have worked in the same way elsewhere."

The next entry in the series, Grand Theft Auto VI, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026.

