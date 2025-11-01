Survival Horror Game AGNI: Village of Calamity Launches in 2026 for Xbox Series and PC - News

Developer Separuh Interactive announced the survival horror game, AGNI: Village of Calamity, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam in 2026.

Embark on a chilling psychological horror journey through an eerie Javanese village, steeped in Indonesian culture. Navigate surreal, nightmarish exploration and mind-bending puzzles, all while being hunted by an unkillable entity. The story delves into trauma, choices, and letting go, offering a deeply personal, culturally immersive experience. With a Lynchian narrative style, it blurs reality and forces you to confront inner demons. Your choices manifest as terrifying personal consequences, keeping you questioning what’s real long after the game ends.

As Investigator, inspect all necessary clues to solve mysteries throughout your journey.

As Investigator, you would need to understand your surrounding, inspect necessary scenes to understand the context through our inspection mechanic. Also, you could inspect the item inside your inventory to get hidden clues that lies beneath.

Step into a world where horror meets strategy, and every moment is a test of your wits and nerves. AGNI: Village of Calamity delivers a gripping survival horror experience like no other, with unique features that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Short, Intense Playtime with Immersive Storytelling

Dive into a rich, cinematic narrative packed with unforgettable moments. With interactive set pieces and a plot that hooks you from the start, each playthrough offers a new, chilling adventure.

Brutal Combat with a Twist

Channel your inner slasher fan with a combat system that’s as fierce as it is satisfying. Inspired by the raw intensity of classic Indonesian horror slasher films, AGNI: Village of Calamity takes gore to the next level, making every fight feel impactful and visceral.

Classic Survival Horror Vibes

Survive the night with limited resources and nail-biting decisions. The game blends linear progression with strategic resource management, challenging you to use every tool and item wisely. Backtracking becomes a chilling necessity as you unravel the mysteries hidden in the shadows.

A Nod to Horror Legends

With its fixed hybrid camera and relentless stalker enemies, AGNI: Village of Calamity honors the greats of survival horror like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. The tension builds as you’re stalked by menacing foes, reminding you that escape is never easy—and safety is never guaranteed

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

