Free-to-Play Battle Royale Battlefield REDSEC Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Publisher Electronic Arts announced the free-to-play battle royale first-person shooter, Battlefield REDSEC, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Battlefield REDSEC is a genre shifting free-to-play destination built on Battlefield‘s iconic DNA, featuring a bold new take on the Battle Royale genre, an intense squad-based competitive mode called Gauntlet and new ways to unlock the power of Portal. Battlefield REDSEC launches alongside Season 1 for Battlefield 6,which brings the battle to Southern California, introducing new seasonal content to the ultimate all-out warfare experience.

Today players can join the fight for free, with the launch of Battlefield REDSEC, an explosive sandbox set in the backyards and beaches of California in a destructible environment called Fort Lyndon.

As part of this free-to-play package, players can jump into Battlefield‘s biggest map ever Fort Lyndon, and experience an explosive new take on the Battle Royale genre. Battlefield‘s DNA is fused with the best of the Battle Royale genre, creating unrivaled opportunities for your team to approach each match and achieve ultimate victory. Players drop into a massive battle with 100 players, explore a massive world for powerful loot, and take down enemy squads through Battlefield‘s signature gameplay experience. The power of Tactical Destruction brings an entirely new level of strategy to the genre, as players create their own paths to victory or turn the environment into their own deadly weapon while crushing opposing squads. Each round is a bombastic ride on an incredible cinematic scale that Battlefield is known for.

Battlefield REDSEC‘s free-to-play destination also includes Gauntlet, a new mode which pushes squad competition to a new level of intensity. In this fast-paced elimination mode, eight teams of four-player squads compete in a series of dynamic round-based missions in a tournament-style format. Each round consists of 5-minute windows for squads to complete their mission objectives. Prepare for the unexpected as each round, location, and mission will be unique variables.

Players can also go beyond the lines in Battlefield REDSEC and change the rules of engagement with Battlefield Portal. With this toolset, players can create or discover their own Battlefield REDSEC experiences on the diverse and ever evolving Fort Lyndon playspace. Create a grueling battle environment with sledgehammers only, fight against the best of the best in a headshot contest or create something truly unexpected, with these powerful scripting and customization tools, all available within the Fort Lyndon sandbox for free.

Season 1

Starting today across all platforms, Season 1 will offer three distinct phases of content up through the holiday season. Season 1’s first phase called “Rogue Operations” launches today and features three new weapons, a new map, a new close quarters and high intensity multiplayer mode called Strikepoint, and much more. The new map Blackwell Fields is the latest large-scale all-out-war experience, set in the arid shrublands of Southern California, while the new mode Strikepoint brings Battlefield REDSEC‘s high stakes gameplay into multiplayer with its squad-focus, one-life experience in four-versus-four combat. The mode pits small teams against each other in fast rounds, battling over a single capture point.

Season 1 also sees the release of “Rogue Operations” themed Battle Pass with 100 tiers, six total paths and 10 prestige tiers. A premium BF Pro tier and premium store content is also available today.

Two more Season 1 content releases follow this year, with California Resistance launching on November 18 and Winter Offensive launching on December 9. California Resistance includes a new map set in the suburbs of Southern California and a new mode called Sabotage where players must destroy as many sites as possible before the round ends. While Winter Offensive includes special seasonal themed content.

Seasonal content will be released on a consistent basis, adding maps, modes, weapons, and more. All gameplay-impacting features will be free or earnable as part of our commitment to fair play and access for all players. As done with Battlefield Labs, Battlefield Studios will continue to build both Battlefield 6 and Battlefield REDSEC with players, taking their invaluable feedback into account as these games grow and the Battlefield universe expands.

