Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt to End Service in April 2026 - News

Developer Sharkmob announced the free-to-play battle royale game, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, service will end on April 28, 2026.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt released in Early Access for PC via Steam in September 2021, followed by the full release for the PlayStation 5 and PC in April 2022.

Read the message from Sharkmob below:

Dear Bloodhunt Community,

When we first opened the streets of Prague to you, we could only hope that the nights you spent there would create the memories they did. From the battles fought on the rooftops to the friendships made in the chaos, Bloodhunt has lived through you in countless unforgettable ways.

During these past four years, we have been thrilled to see your passion and dedication to Bloodhunt. Your feedback, creativity, and enthusiasm for our game has meant the world to us. However, despite you, our amazing community, the current player population has reached a level where keeping the servers running is no longer sustainable.

This has led us to make the difficult decision to take Bloodhunt offline.

The sun is now going to rise over Prague. We will be taking down the Bloodhunt servers on April 28, 2026, after which the game will no longer be available.

What happens next?

The game will remain fully playable until April 28, 2026. After this date, the servers will be taken offline, and the game will no longer be available on either PC or PlayStation 5.

As of today, token purchases have been disabled. However, the in-game store will still be open, allowing you to spend any tokens you may have until the servers go down. Once the game goes offline, any remaining tokens will not be usable.

All account and gameplay data will be deleted after closure in accordance with GDPR and/or equivalent.

This announcement does not affect your statutory rights. Bloodhunt and all related services are provided under the Privacy Policy and EULA available here.

If you have questions about your account, data or other inquiries please reach out to Sharkmob Support.

We encourage everyone to enjoy the time that remains in Prague and to keep playing, making the most of these final months together.

Thank you for being with us on this journey. We hope your memories from the rooftops and back alleys of Prague will stay with you as they have with us.

/The Sharkmob Team

