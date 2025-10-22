Switch 2 Remains Best-Seller as Sales Top 3M - Americas Hardware Estimates for September 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 357,107 units sold for September 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 3.21 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 225,618 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 31.81 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 87,793 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 20.50 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 66,846 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 57.24 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the fourth month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by nearly 108,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 249,278 units in the Americas in June 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 221,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 175,000 units. PS4 sold 446,729 units for the month of September 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 263,105 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 132,199 (-37.0%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 89,596 units (-50.5%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 154,469 units (-69.8%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 14,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 22,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 16,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 12,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 3.21 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.67 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.09 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.99 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for September 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 357,107 ( 3,214,388 ) PlayStation 5 - 225,618 ( 31,807,908 ) Xbox Series X|S - 87,793 ( 20,500,226 ) Switch 1 - 66,846 ( 57,237,738 )

USA hardware estimates for September 2025:

Switch 2 - 300,460 PlayStation 5 - 190,357 Xbox Series X|S - 73,574 Switch 1 - 56,141

Weekly Sales:

September 6, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 77,343 PlayStation 5 - 53,201 Xbox Series X|S - 16,693 Switch 1 - 12,722

USA:

Switch 2 - 65,801 PlayStation 5 - 45,768 Xbox Series X|S - 14,073 Switch 1 - 10,764

September 13, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 68,228 PlayStation 5 - 43,774 Xbox Series X|S - 16,238 Switch 1 - 13,099

USA:

Switch 2 - 57,521 PlayStation 5 - 36,812 Xbox Series X|S - 13,596 Switch 1 - 10,981

September 20, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 70,315 PlayStation 5 - 42,692 Xbox Series X|S - 17,294 Switch 1 - 13,489

USA:

Switch 2 - 59,004 PlayStation 5 - 35,659 Xbox Series X|S - 14,470 Switch 1 - 11,254

September 27, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 72,548 PlayStation 5 - 43,386 Xbox Series X|S - 19,617 Switch 1 - 13,671

USA:

Switch 2 - 60,293 PlayStation 5 - 36,362 Xbox Series X|S - 16,386 Switch 1 - 11,487

October 4, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 68,673 PlayStation 5 - 42,565 Xbox Series X|S - 17,951 Switch 1 - 13,865

USA:

Switch 2 - 57,841 PlayStation 5 - 35,756 Xbox Series X|S - 15,049 Switch 1 - 11,655

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

