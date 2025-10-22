Xbox Game Pass Adds The Outer Worlds 2, PowerWash Simulator 2, Football Manager 26, and More - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes PowerWash Simulator 2, Bounty Star, Super Fantasy Kingdom, Halls of Torment, The Outer Worlds 2, 1000xResist, Football Manager 26, and Football Manager 26 Console.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Commandos: Origins (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Now with Game Pass Premium

Commandos: Origins revisits the six iconic commandos from the original series. Witness elite stealth-tactics gameplay, use your team’s unique abilities to execute complex strategies, and combine your forces in 2-player co-op multiplayer. The battlefield is calling. Do you have what it takes?

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Now with Game Pass Premium

Pursue your aviation career with dynamically generated missions, compete against other pilots, and explore the most detailed digital twin of the world to date. Set out on your global adventure with our largest fleet of aircraft as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 takes simulation to new heights of authenticity and realism. The sky is calling!

Coming Soon

PowerWash Simulator 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 23

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! PowerWash Simulator is back, bubbling with fresh locations, soap-erior equipment and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Bounty Star (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 23

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Bounty Star is an over-the-shoulder 3D action game that marries mech combat and customization with farming and base building. The player takes on the role of a broken but powerful ex-soldier named Clem, a war veteran, talented fighter and expert mech pilot.

Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Preview) (PC) – October 24

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Rebuild your kingdom and explore a vibrant fantasy world in this roguelite city builder. Defeat hordes of monsters with a unique team of defenders as you harvest, build, mine, cook, brew, and grow. But if your defenses should fail, be prepared to watch it all burn!

Halls of Torment (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 28

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Slay hordes of terrifying monsters in this horde survival roguelite. Descend into the Halls of Torment where the Lords of the Underworld await you. Treasures, magical trinkets, and a growing cast of heroes will grant you the power to vanquish these horrors from beyond. How long can you survive?

The Outer Worlds 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! The Outer Worlds 2 is the eagerly-awaited sequel to the award-winning first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (just look at the exciting number of dashes in this sentence!). Time to clear your calendar – get ready for an action-packed adventure with a new crew, new weapons, and new enemies in a new colony! Pre-order the Premium Upgrade Edition now to get up to 5 days early access, the Commander Zane’s Anti-Monopolistic Battle Pack, DLC Pass for 2 future story expansions, and more!

1000xResist (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 4

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

1000xResist is a thrilling sci-fi adventure. The year is unknown, and a disease spread by an alien invasion keeps you underground. You are Watcher. You dutifully fulfil your purpose in serving the Allmother, until the day you discover a shocking secret that changes everything.

Football Manager 26 (PC) – November 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! New foundations set the stage for you to define your football destiny. Built on the Unity engine, FM26 is the legacy, redefined and where storytelling evolves, placing you at the heart of the beautiful game. A reimagined interface and more immersive matchday experience brings you closer to the action and combine to elevate every decision and match-defining moment.

Football Manager 26 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Delivering effortless, instinctive console control, a redesigned user interface combines with the most immersive matchday experience in series history to bring you closer to every match-defining moment. Build your superstar squad with new transfer tools and bring your footballing vision to life through innovations that deliver enhanced tactical realism.

In Case You Missed It

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! The definitive ninja hack and slash franchise returns with Ninja Gaiden 4! Embark on a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in this high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat.

Heroes of Might and Magic II: Gold Edition (PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

As the second chapter in the medieval fantasy turn-based strategy series, this edition includes the original game and its expansion, The Price of Loyalty. As the continent of Enroth is torn by civil war, choose your allegiance with six playable factions, recruit mythical creatures, build your kingdom, and lead your armies into battle.

Heroes of Might and Magic III: Complete Edition (PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



This edition of the legendary turn-based strategy classic combines the base game and its two expansions: Armageddon’s Blade and The Shadow of Death. Choose from nine unique factions and venture across the vibrant lands of Antagarich, where you’ll build your kingdom, lead powerful heroes, and command armies of fantastic creatures in deep, tactical battles.

DLC / Updates

Minecraft: SoulSteel – Available now

Race against the clock in SoulSteel – a new multiplayer adventure from Noxcrew! Explore treacherous dungeons in a quest to find parts, craft weapons, and increase their power. Be warned: these dungeons are riddled with puzzles, traps, and mighty mobs hungry for a fight. But don’t overstay your visit, or you’ll risk losing all your hard-earned spoils!

Sea of Thieves: Season 17 Act 3 – Available now

A three-way battle begins! Set sail into danger as you raid Flameheart’s upgraded strongholds and claim the loot within – but be ready to take control of the fort, using its defenses to see off waves of ghostly galleons and their invading phantom crews.

In-Game Benefits

Albion Online: Exclusive Game Pass Reward Package (PC) – Available October 30

Start your journey in Albion Online in the best possible way with this rewards package exclusive to Xbox Game Pass subscribers! This includes the brand-new Green Knight vanity set, Fame boosts to accelerate your progress, Premium time, and much more. Charge into Albion and make your mark from the start!

Leaving October 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to pick up where you left off before they go and remember you can save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Jusant (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Return to Monkey Island (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

