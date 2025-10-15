Metro Rivals: New York Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

1 hour ago

Dovetail Games has announced Metro Rivals: New York for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a world where reputation is paramount; strategy is key, and all-out speed can make or break everything—Welcome to Metro Rivals.

In a near-future New York City, the Subway system is carved up into ten fiercely competing districts, controlled by Track Titans—larger-than-life celebrity drivers who dominate their line, rake in cash fares and command a massive social following. These high-profile figures rule the rails like underground royalty, fiercely guarding their turf.

You? You’ve got nothing but a hand-me-down train and a dream.

To rise, you’ll need to hustle: complete jobs, get cash, build your following, earn respect—and with it—the prestige to challenge each Titan for their territory. Outwit them. Outdrive them. Outshine them. Only then can you become the undisputed ruler of the underground.

Metro Rivals is a bold and innovative blend of strategy racing, light simulation, and story-driven action game that requires nuance and skill as well as speed.

Features:

Push yourself to the limits in the story-driven single player mode.

Challenge your friends in a fierce head-to-head on-track battle with up to four friends in a player-versus-player mode.

Play objective-free, chill out and explore this unique take on the New York City.

Apply your own style with customizable trains.

