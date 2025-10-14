Ghost of Yotei Debuts in 2nd on the European Charts, Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Debuts in 3rd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the European charts for the week ending October 5, according to GSD and Video Games Europe reported by The Game Business. EA Sports FC 26 saw a 62 percent drop in units sold week-on-week.

Ghost of Yotei debuted in second place with launch sales similar to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima. It is the biggest first-party PlayStation launch since 2023's Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 debuted in third place. It sold about a quarter of what 2020's Super Mario 3D All-Stars sold. Though, this is only based on physical sales and the two games can be purchased separately on the Nintendo eShop.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger debuted in fourth place and Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles debuted in 10th place.

A number of games shot up the units sales charts due to the Steam Autumn Sale. Doom Eternal took fifth place with sales up 8610% week-on-week. Far Cry Primal came in sixth place with sales up 3060% and Hogwarts Legacy took seventh place with sales up 177%. Red Dead Redemption 2 came in eighth place with sales up 342% and South Park: The Fractured But Whole took ninth place with sales up 13256%.

Borderlands 4 (6th), Silent Hill F (7th), Mario Kart World (8th), NBA 2K26 (9th), and Assassin’s Creed Shadows (10th) can all be found in the top 10 games by revenue.

European Top Ten Unit Sales (week ending October 5)

1. EA Sports FC 26 (-62%)

2. Ghost of Yotei (New)

3. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (New)*

4. Digimon Story: Time Stranger (New)

5. Doom Eternal (+8610%)

6. Far Cry Primal (+3060%)

7. Hogwarts Legacy (+177%)

8. Red Dead Redemption 2 (+342%)

9. South Park: The Fractured But Whole (+13256%)

10. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (New)

European Top Ten Revenue (week ending October 5)

1. EA Sports FC 26 (-63%)

2. Ghost of Yotei (New)

3. Digimon Story: Time Stranger (New)

4. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (New)*

5. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (New)

6. Borderlands 4 (-42%)

7. Silent Hill F (-83%)

8. Mario Kart World (+6%)

9. NBA 2K26 (-12%)

10. Assassin’s Creed Shadows (+23%)

*Digital data unavailable

For more on the GSD data and how to acquire the information yourself. Head to gamesalesdata.com

These charts cover physical and digital game sales across Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Guadeloupe, Italy, Martinique, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Reunion, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

It covers all physical game sales, but digital game sales from these companies: Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CI Games, Crystal Dynamics, Disney Interactive, Eidos, Electronic Arts, Gameforge, IO Interactive, Konami, Marvelous, Microsoft, Milestone, MyGames, Nacon, Plaion, Saber Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Supermassive Games, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft, UsTwo. Warner Bros, Wizards of the Coast and Zenimax Media.

