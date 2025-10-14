Battlefield 6 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Battlefield 6 has debuted first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 42, 2025, which ended October 14, 2025. The Phantom Upgrade version debuted in eighth place.

Little Nightmares III is the one new release in the top 10 as it debuts in fifth place.

EA Sports FC 26 is up two spots to second place, Steam Deck is down one spot to third place, and Digimon Story Time Stranger is down one spot to fourth place.

Megabonk is down one spot to sixth place and Dead by Daylight re-entered the top 10 in seventh place. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is in ninth place and Borderlands 4 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Battlefield 6 - NEW EA Sports FC 26 Steam Deck Digimon Story Time Stranger Little Nightmares III - NEW Megabonk Dead by Daylight Battlefield 6 - Phantom Upgrade - NEW Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Borderlands 4

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Battlefield 6 - NEW Counter-Strike 2 EA Sports FC 26 Steam Deck Digimon Story Time Stranger Little Nightmares III - NEW Blue Protocol: Star Resonance - NEW Megabonk Dota 2 Dead by Daylight

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

