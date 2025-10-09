Switch 2 Remains Best-Seller - Americas Hardware Estimates for August 2025 - Sales

/ 2,708 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 371,469 units sold for August 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 2.86 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console with an estimated 203,299 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 31.58 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 71,768 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 20.41 million units. The Nintendo Switch was the fourth best-selling console with an estimated 54,429 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 57.17 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the second month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by over 178,000 units as the Switch 1 sold 193,266 units in its second month in the Americas in May 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 31,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 146,000 units. PS4 sold 234,401 units for the month of August 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 217,665 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 111,256 (-35.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 96,637 units (-57.4%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 124,814 units (-69.6%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 173,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 21,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 7,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 30,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 2.86 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.44 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.00 million units, and the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 0.92 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for August 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 371,469 ( 2,857,281 ) PlayStation 5 - 203,299 ( 31,582,290 ) Xbox Series X|S - 71,768 ( 20,412,433 ) Switch 1 - 54,429 ( 57,170,892 )

USA hardware estimates for August 2025:

Switch 2 - 312,029 PlayStation 5 - 170,957 Xbox Series X|S - 60,416 Switch 1 - 45,491

Weekly Sales:

August 9, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 92,100 PlayStation 5 - 45,644 Xbox Series X|S - 17,121 Switch 1 - 13,867

USA:

Switch 2 - 77,291 PlayStation 5 - 37,957 Xbox Series X|S - 14,379 Switch 1 - 11,668

August 16, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 101,359 PlayStation 5 - 53,097 Xbox Series X|S - 19,876 Switch 1 - 13,669

USA:

Switch 2 - 85,781 PlayStation 5 - 44,880 Xbox Series X|S - 16,845 Switch 1 - 11,404

August 23, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 90,869 PlayStation 5 - 49,539 Xbox Series X|S - 17,694 Switch 1 - 13,474

USA:

Switch 2 - 76,141 PlayStation 5 - 41,472 Xbox Series X|S - 14,868 Switch 1 - 11,237

August 30, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

Switch 2 - 87,141 PlayStation 5 - 55,019 Xbox Series X|S - 17,077 Switch 1 - 13,419

USA:

Switch 2 - 72,816 PlayStation 5 - 46,648 Xbox Series X|S - 14,324 Switch 1 - 11,182

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles