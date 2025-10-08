Xbox Game Pass Adds Ninja Gaiden 4, Keeper, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 13 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Supermarket Simulator, Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions, The Casting of Frank Stone, Ball x Pit, The Grinch: Christmas Adventures, Eternal Strands, He Is Coming(Game Preview), Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, Pax Dei, Keeper, Evil West, andNinja Gaiden 4.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Supermarket Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Run your own supermarket in this store management game! Stock shelves, set your prices, take payments, hire staff, expand your store, handle shoplifters, and design your layout. Purchase goods from online or local markets around town and personally deliver online orders to your customers.

Coming Soon

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (PC) – October 9

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Available on console and cloud gaming and now coming to Xbox on PC! Gather your party; the RPG saga returns. Immerse yourself in an epic RPG series where every choice matters. Play over 100 hours of adventure in enhanced editions of Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II!

The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past. As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone’s blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself.

Ball x Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass: Ball x Pit is a brick-breaking, ball-fusing, base-building survival roguelite. Batter hordes of enemies with ricocheting balls and gather the riches of the pit to expand your homestead, generate resources and recruit unique heroes.

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

The Grinch has a wonderful, awful idea – steal all the presents in Who-ville, using gadgets like his stealthy Santa costume and Candy Cane Lasso. Help him sneak around, freeze creatures with snowballs, and learn the meaning of Christmas along the way, in this festive platformer!

Eternal Strands (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 15

Now with Game Pass Premium

Eternal Strands is the debut fantasy title from Yellow Brick Games. Fight epic, towering creatures while blending magical abilities with an arsenal of powerful weapons to keep the world from crumbling in this third-person, action-adventure game.

He Is Coming (Game Preview) (PC) – October 15

Now with Game Pass Premium

Deep in the forgotten corners of the world, a dark force stirs – the Demon King rises once more. Sharpen your wits, seek out powerful artifacts, and stand firm in the face of the apocalypse in this roguelite RPG auto battler.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 15

Now with Game Pass Premium

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black features the high-speed, ninja action of iconic hero Ryu Hayabusa and his deadly Dragon Sword. Embark on a global battle against formidable foes, engage in relentless combat, and play as additional characters Momiji, Ayana and Rachel.

Pax Dei (PC) – October 16

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Welcome to a vast, social sandbox MMO inspired by the legends of the medieval era. Here, myths are real, ghosts exist, and magic is unquestioned. Join thousands of players as you explore the land, build your home, forge your reputation, and craft your own stories. What world will you make?

Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! From Lee Petty and Double Fine Productions, Keeper is a story told without words, in which a long-forgotten lighthouse is awakened and, joined by a spirited seabird, it embarks upon a heartening tale of unlikely companionship, and an unexpected journey into realms beyond understanding.

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 21

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Making a return to the Game Pass library! A dark menace consumes the Old West. In solo or co-op, fight with style in visceral, explosive combat against bloodthirsty monstrosities. Eradicate the vampiric hordes with your lightning-fueled gauntlet and become a Wild West Superhero.

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 21

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! The definitive ninja hack and slash franchise returns with Ninja Gaiden 4! Embark on a cutting-edge adventure where legacy meets innovation in this high-octane blend of style and no-holds-barred combat.

In Case You Missed It

Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Little Rocket Lab is a cozy, machine building RPG. You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer! Head home to St. Ambroise to help complete your family’s dream-building a rocket. Help the locals with new machines, be creative, and become the ultimate engineer! That rocket isn’t going to build itself!

DLC / Game Updates

Dead by Daylight: Sinister Grace – Available now

The skin tears. The head rises. The hunt begins. In Dead by Daylight: Sinister Grace, play as The Krasue, forever cursed by insatiable hunger and a terrifying creature well suited for The Fog. The Krasue’s blood-drenched tale is one of ambition gone awry.

Diablo IV: Season of Infernal Chaos – Available now

Season 10 takes gameplay to chaotic heights, with updates that encourage deeper build experimentation and mastery through powerful Chaos Armor Uniques and deadly class-tailored Chaos Perks. The chaos persists in endgame with revamped Infernal Hordes, now overtaken by new, relentless Chaos Waves.

FBC: Firebreak – Breakpoint Update – Available now

The first free Major Update, Breakpoint is packed with systemic overhauls, new content, and quality-of-life improvements – all aimed at making FBC: Firebreak more fun, varied, and rewarding to play.

Grounded 2: Hairy and Scary Update – Available now

The Hairy and Scary update unleashes AXL the tarantula with a full armor set to craft, new weapons to wield, and new base décor. Fine-tune your loadout with new gear and build smarter with the streamlined BUILD.M interface as you prepare to face AXL on the back of your Buggy.

Age of Empires II: DE – Chronicles: Alexander the Great – October 14

Pre-order now and save 15%! Prepare for the next chapter in the fan-favorite Chronicles saga by stepping into the sandals of history’s greatest conqueror. Embark on Alexander the Great’s epic journey in this narrative-driven campaign featuring three new civilizations, customizable armies, and fresh storytelling.

In-Game Benefits

Now all Game Pass subscribers can get in-game benefits for eligible free-to-play games and titles in the Xbox Game Pass library, in addition to special offers like Discord Nitro. Specific benefits may vary per plan, region, and time.

Valorant: Play the new Agent Veto (Console and PC) – Available now

Upset your enemy’s gameplan and take every fight on YOUR terms with Veto: Valorant’s new Senegalese Sentinel whose Radivore mutation shuts down and shrugs off enemy abilities.

Call of Duty: Warzone – Game Pass Pack 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 15

Get a free in-game bundle for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. This pack includes operator skins, weapon blueprints, emotes, weapon charms and more that you can use in both games.

Leaving October 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Be sure to pick up where you left off before they go and remember you can save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Cocoon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Core Keeper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC)

