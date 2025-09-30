EA Sports FC 26 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, Silent Hill f Debuts in 3rd - Sales

posted 12 hours ago

EA Sports FC 26 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 39, 2025, which ended September 30, 2025.

There were three other new releases in the top 10 this week with Silent Hill f debuting in third place, Hades II in sixth place, and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds in ninth place.

The pre-orders Battlefield 6 shot up four spots to fifth place as the game is set to launch in less than two weeks. Steam Deck is up two spots to second place, while Dying Light: The Beast in its second week fell from first to fourth place.

Borderlands 4 dropped four spots to seventh place, Megabonk entered the top 10 in eighth place, and Cyberpunk 2077 fell four spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

EA Sports FC 26 - NEW Steam Deck Silent Hill f - NEW Dying Light: The Beast Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Hades II - NEW Borderlands 4 Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - NEW Cyberpunk 2077

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 EA Sports FC 26 - NEW Steam Deck Silent Hill f - NEW Dota 2 Dying Light: The Beast Battlefield 6 - Pre-orders Hades II - NEW Borderlands 4 Megabonk

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

