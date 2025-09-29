PS5 is Sony's 'Most Successful Generation to Date', According to Hideaki Nishino - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino during a keynote speech at Tokyo Game Show 2025 last week revealed the PlayStation division of Sony has generated $136 billion in revenue since the launch of the PS5 in 2020.

The PS4 generation, from 2013 to 2019, generated $107 billion in revenue, while the PS3 generation generated $71 billion, the PS2 generation $44 billion, and the PS1 generation $24 billion.

Nishino states PS5 is the "most successful generation to date."

It should be noted revenue generated from the PS4 after the PS5 launched and PlayStation games on other platforms like PC are included in the $136 billion figure. The previous generations also aren't adjusted for inflation.

The revenue figures are based on the average US dollar and yen exchange rate during each console generation, and accounting standards transitioned from US GAAP to IFRS after 2020.

"We think that PlayStation is not only the hardware, not only the games but the overall experience," said Nishino.

He stated PlayStation is an ecosystem that connects gamers and creators, and the PlayStation Store has evolved since it launched with the PS3 in 2006.

"With the evolution of the Store, we have continued to push the limits of play," Nishino stated. "We strive to be the best place for players to play, and for creators to publish."

Nishino added that the popularity of Japanese games is growing worldwide.

"I believe that the demand for Japanese games is on the rise worldwide," he said. "Japanese publishers have been essential to the PlayStation’s success since the very beginning, and we strongly believe that they will continue to be so. Going forward, we would like to continue to be a hub for disseminating excellent Japanese content to the world."

The PS5 has shipped 80.3 million units as of June 30, 2025, with an estimated 78.2 units sold to consumers, according to the VGChartz estimates through July 2025. The PS2 remains king in terms of units sold with over 160 million units sold lifetime.

