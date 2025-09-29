EA Sports FC 26 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Silent Hill f Debuts in 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 26 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 27, 2025.

Breaking down EA Sports FC 26 retail sales by platform the PS5 version lead sales with 67 percent, followed by the Xbox Series X|S with 14 percent. The PS4 version accounted for eight percent of sales, the Switch 1 version with seven percent, and the Switch 2 version with four percent.

There were three other new releases in the top 40 this week. Silent Hill f debuted in second place, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds debuted in fourth place, and Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac debuted in 14th place.

Mario Kart World dropped two spots to third place. Borderlands 4, Donkey Kong Banaza, and Minecraft fell three spots to fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively.

NBA 2K26 is up one spot to eighth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped four spots to ninth place, and Grand Theft Auto V rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 26 - NEW Silent Hill f - NEW Mario Kart World Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - NEW Borderlands 4 Donkey Kong Bananza Minecraft NBA 2K26 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V

