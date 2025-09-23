Game Developers Conference Rebranded as GDC Festival of Gaming - News

The Game Developers Conference, also known as GDC, announced it is rebranding as GDC Festival of Gaming.

"The landscape has transformed," stated the events organizers (via GamesIndustry). "Budgets are tighter. Attention is fractured. Discovery is harder than ever. New tech and tools have redefined who can create. Our community needs more connection, visibility, and support.

"The Festival of Gaming exists to meet your needs — bringing the entire industry together at a moment that matters. More Connection. More Opportunity. More Relevance. From conference to industry game changer, [GDC is] the full game-making journey, in one place."

There will be "more access" and "no more trade-offs" for next year's conference. This means full access is "the baseline – not the exception." The Festival Pass replaces All Access at a lower price. There will also be start-up and academic discounts available.

The next conference is set to take place from March 9 to 13 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.

