Hideo Kojima and Phil Spencer Reveal New Details and Trailer for OD - News

/ 1,097 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Kojima Productions' Hideo Kojima and Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during a special event held in Tokyo, Japan has released a new teaser trailer and details for OD called KNOCK.

Kojima stated the game is running on Unreal Engine 5 and is a new gaming experience.

"This is a special system," said Kojima (via VideoGamesChronicle). "Even the infrastructure is totally new… nobody has ever done this before. So, I am repeating tests and experiments and can’t speak anymore… There are lots of hints in the video."

Spencer on stage stated OD is "bold, unique, and unmistakably from this studio."

He added, "We're deeply supporting the production. It’s our technical work with Unreal that we’re doing with the team, both with the flashy [stuff] you see on the screen, but also a lot of stuff behind the scenes.

"We have one goal in mind, which is to bring Kojima-san’s vision to life for all players, everywhere, and we can’t wait for players to experience it when it’s ready."

View the KNOCK teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles