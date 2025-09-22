Xbox Has Made the 'Largest Investment in Game Pass to Date' This Year - News

/ 2,090 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

ID@Xbox boss Chris Charla in an interview with Eurogamer revealed Xbox has made the "largest investment in Game Pass to date" this year.

Xbox has signed deals with over 150 partners to expand the number of games on the subscription service and continues to engage with hundreds of partners every year.

"The majority of partners who've had a game in Game Pass want to bring their future titles to the service," said Charla. "As a result, we've signed deals with more than 150 partners to expand the catalogue. We continue to engage with hundreds of partners each year to review upcoming titles.

"Last year, we worked with over 50 teams to sign their first Game Pass deal. This year marks our largest investment in Game Pass to date, and we remain focused on delivering the most exciting and diverse catalogue in gaming."

Some of the notable third-party games that have released on Xbox Game Pass this year includes Hollow Knight: Silksong, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Atomfall, Balatro, FBC: Firebreak, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles