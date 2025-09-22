Xbox Has Made the 'Largest Investment in Game Pass to Date' This Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 2,090 Views
ID@Xbox boss Chris Charla in an interview with Eurogamer revealed Xbox has made the "largest investment in Game Pass to date" this year.
Xbox has signed deals with over 150 partners to expand the number of games on the subscription service and continues to engage with hundreds of partners every year.
"The majority of partners who've had a game in Game Pass want to bring their future titles to the service," said Charla. "As a result, we've signed deals with more than 150 partners to expand the catalogue. We continue to engage with hundreds of partners each year to review upcoming titles.
"Last year, we worked with over 50 teams to sign their first Game Pass deal. This year marks our largest investment in Game Pass to date, and we remain focused on delivering the most exciting and diverse catalogue in gaming."
Some of the notable third-party games that have released on Xbox Game Pass this year includes Hollow Knight: Silksong, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Atomfall, Balatro, FBC: Firebreak, and more.
Get ready for another Game Pass price increase
Game Pass has been awesome this year thus far. I really can't say anything bad about the content it's recieved and what is still to come.
I think it's overall good, you end up playing some great games you might have no otherwise played. But you also end up playing some meh games, especially when they are expiring soon and you feel like you have top play it before it's gone.
And yet they do not seem to be moving the needle much, if at all, on console sales.
Yes GamePass subs were pretty consistent at 22-25M subs for most of this entire gen with whatever gains MS would make on PC likely just covering losses from people jumping ship either from hardware or just signing up a month here and there and then bouncing off at times. Subs only increased to 34M last year because the September before that MS got rid of Xbox live gold and merged the 11.7M subs from that into GamePass with a 25 game gamepass entry teir(Core). Looking at it from that perspective the growth looks less organic and kind of like the service is just treading water since without that merger GamePass would be still around its January 2022 numbers. The 35M overall figure comes from a MS exec LinkedIn profile and the 37M figure is on Wikipedia but was never confirmed by MS, just other websites trying to do Math.
This is news that MS is giving more devs money? Okay then.
Its current base of users seems decent but clearly they want more. Don't know how they make the leap to the 80+ million tho.
This is Microsoft's M.O. and has been for quite awhile. The first Xbox wanted to be Playstation. Window's Phone wanted to be iPhone. Surface Pro wanted to be iPad. Game Pass wants to be Steam etc.
It's been a long time since Microsoft lead the way in anything. Now, it's mostly about waiting for trends and then siphoning off as much money from them as they can until a new one pops up.