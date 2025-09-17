Fast-Paced PvP Game Arkheron Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 505 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Bonfire Studios has announced fast-paced, dynamic player-versus-player game, Arkheron, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

An alpha playtest for PC will run from September 19 to 21.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This is Arkheron—a dark, surreal dimension constructed from emotionally-charged memories of the living world. All here are anchored to the Tower by the grip of a past they can’t quite remember; driven to do whatever it takes to find answers and escape the destructive Abyss.

In this fast-paced, dynamic player-versus-player game from Bonfire Studios, teams of three battle to ascend a mysterious Tower built from fragments of their life before. Here, items are the heroes—each one imbued with powerful abilities that shape how you fight, adapt, and outplay other teams. Build your strategy and identity on the fly by looting and combining items in real time, creating unique builds throughout every match. What you choose to carry defines not only what you can do, but who you can become.

The Only Way Out is Up

Fight your way up the Tower in a series of one-team-takes-all showdowns in Ascension mode. Battle monsters, challenge rival teams and seize control of beacons floor by floor to ascend before time runs out. With each successful Ascension, the player pool shrinks, culminating in a final three-versus-three showdown at the summit where one team will claim victory before the Tower resets and a new cycle begins.

What You Carry Defines You

In the Tower, memories take shape as powerful weapons and abilities called Relics. Every Relic you pick up has the potential to shift how you play, letting you adapt your strategy on the fly. You can chase a full set of four matching Relics to transform into an Eternal and unlock a game-changing fifth ability. Or, discover your own playstyle: Mix and match Relics from different sets, swap them out as you find new ones and create a “shattered” build that’s uniquely yours, gaining set bonuses and custom synergies along the way. The choice is always yours – and it can change at any moment.

High Stakes, Close Quarters Combat

Arkheron‘s free-aim isometric action keeps you locked into the fight; swiveling the camera to line up kill shots while dodging and striking at close range. The tight view makes combat strategic, fast-paced and intimate. Immersive audio heightens the pulse-pounding tension; you hear the danger before you see it, turning subtle sounds and music cues into vital keys for survival.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles