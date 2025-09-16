Xbox Game Pass Adds Hades, Visions of Mana, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and More - News

/ 904 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 13 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, For the King II , Overthrown (Game Preview), Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Frostpunk 2, Wobbly Life, Hades, Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview), Sworn, Peppa Pig: World Adventures, Visions of Mana, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Early Access Open Beta Starting October 2

Master a cutting-edge arsenal and outmaneuver your enemies with the next level of Omnimovement during the Black Ops 7 Beta. Jump into brand-new 6v6 multiplayer maps coming at launch on November 14, all combining a new level of visual fidelity along with refined Multiplayer design for the most engaging Black Ops MP ever.



The Black Ops 7 Beta runs October 2–8, with Early Access for preorders and eligible Game Pass subscribers granted on October 2.

Available Today

RoadCraft (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

In the wake of natural disasters, RoadCraft calls on you to rebuild what’s broken. Operate a fleet of over 40 authentic construction vehicles to clear debris, repair roads and bridges, and restore essential infrastructure. Tackle realistic challenges solo or in cooperative play across expansive, physics-driven environments shaped by destruction and recovery.

Coming Soon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Console) – September 17

Now with Game Pass Standard

In the direct sequel to the critically acclaimed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.

For the King II (Console) – September 17

Now with Game Pass Standard

Battle against Fahrul’s tyrannical Queen alone or as a party of four players in the sequel to For The King, the massively popular turn-based roguelite tabletop RPG. Will you unravel the once beloved Queen’s terrible secret?

Overthrown (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X|S) – September 17

Now with Game Pass Standard

Lift and throw anything as you build and manage your kingdom in this chaotic city builder with up-to 6-player co-op. Harness the power of your soul-stealing crown to partake in anime-style combat, farm the land, gather resources, and much more.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Take on hordes of lethal aliens, mine riches, and unlock powerful upgrades to survive in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor! Wield the full arsenal of weapons and tools from Deep Rock Galactic in this single player survivor-like auto-shooter. It’s one dwarf against all of Planet Hoxxes!

Frostpunk 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – September 18

Game Pass Ultimate

Currently available with Xbox on PC and coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and Cloud Gaming (Beta)! Take the role of a Steward and lead your city through a cascade of calamities taking place in a postapocalyptic, snowy setting. Develop, expand, and advance your city in a society survival game set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard ravaged Earth. In Frostpunk 2, you face not only the perils of never-ending winter, but also the powerful factions that watch your every step inside the Council Hall.

Wobbly Life (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 18

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Wobbly Life is a vibrant open-world physics sandbox. Play with your friends online or in local co-op, with exciting jobs, mini games and wacky story missions. Earn cash to spend in the world on clothes, vehicles and houses. There is a whole Wobbly World out there to explore!

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Hades is returning to Game Pass, celebrating its five-year anniversary! Defy the god of the dead as you battle out of the Underworld of Greek myth in this award-winning rogue-like dungeon crawler. You’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt.

Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC) – September 22

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Lead your people to victory on an ever-evolving world in this strategy game featuring asymmetric factions led by powerful heroes. Build your empire, wield political influence, and raise grand armies to wage war in a race to uncover dark secrets buried within the planet. Learn more here on Xbox Wire.

Sworn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 23

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Sworn is a 1-4 player co-op action rogue-like. Explore and reclaim a fallen Camelot from the reign of a corrupted Arthur and his Knights of the round table. Combine the strengths of your characters in surprising ways and master abilities to become knights worthy of standing off against Arthur himself.

Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 25

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

New York City is calling – and so are Paris, Australia, London, and a world tour of other fun places! You and your friend Peppa can make pizza in Italy, walk down Hollywood Boulevard, sail on a cruise ship together, and more. There are new characters to meet, exciting quests to try, and countless accessories to dress up with!

Visions of Mana (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – September 25

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Visions of Mana is the newest title in this series revolving around the sacred sword and mana. The protagonist Val and his childhood friend Hinna, the newly appointed Alm of Fire, set off on a journey to the Mana Tree. This game’s iconic vibrant and vast semi-open field contains adorable yet ferocious monsters, allowing you to enjoy swift three-dimensional battles using the power of the Elementals. Through adventures with friends met along the way, they start to see the truth about the world.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 30

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Take control of Lara and her new partner Totec, a Mayan tribesman, and uncover the ancient artifact known as the “Mirror of Smoke” in this action-adventure game, combining the hallmarks of the Tomb Raider franchise, like exploration and discovery, platforming, and puzzle solving with character progression, fast-paced combat, and elements of cooperation and competition.

Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass! Sopa is a touching narrative adventure where Miho explores a world of magical realism inspired by Latin America. Journey through enchanting landscapes, meet quirky characters, and gather exotic ingredients for grandma’s soup, following in the mysterious footsteps of a legendary traveler from long ago…

More Games Coming to Game Pass Core on October 1

Game Pass Core members can look forward to the following three games coming to the library on October 1!

Cities: Skylines – Remastered

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

DLC / Game Updates

EA Sports FC 26: EA Play Early Access Trial – September 19

PC Game Pass and Ultimate members can live the most true-to-football experience ever for up to 10 hours in EA Sports FC 26. If they decide to buy, their progress carries over to the full game, so they can pick up the season right where they left off.

In-game Benefits

Terminull Brigade: Rogueteers Re-Supply Pack (PC) – September 24

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Unlock exclusive rewards with Xbox Game Pass, including a seasonal Rogueteer Skin and monthly drops of in-game consumables! Each month, enjoy 5x Respawn Coins, 20,000x Terminull Coins, 100x Tycho Coins, 5x Capacity Cores, 5x Refractor Data, and 3x XGP Lootboxes. Plus, receive a one-time reward featuring a custom avatar, name card background, and spray.

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Rainbow Six Siege: Jäger Covert Set – Available now

Go undetected with the Jäger Covert Set. Includes the Nightfall uniform and weapon skin for the 416-C assault rifle, along with the Multi-Vision headgear and Splinter Seal charm.

Leaving September 30

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so there’s no better time to jump back in! Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor’s Edge (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles