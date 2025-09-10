Football Manager 26 Launches November 4 for PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC; December 4 for Switch - News

Publisher Sega and developer Sports Interactive have announced Football Manager 26 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, iOS, and Android on November 4, and for the Nintendo Switch on December 4.

View a video on the game below;

Read details on the game below:

Football Manager 26 is the legacy, redefined – and it launches globally from 4 November.

Powered by the Unity engine for the first time, FM26 refreshes the managerial experience and sets the stage for you to define your football destiny.

FM26 Console (Xbox/PS5) and FM26 Mobile* (Netflix) are also set to launch day one, with FM26 Touch (Nintendo Switch) scheduled to release digitally on 4 December. Further information on FM26’s availability on other platforms will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Gameplay Upgrades

FM26 is the next evolution of football storytelling.

As we’ve already revealed, a reimagined user interface that gives you greater control and influence over the make-or-break decisions in every career.

That UI overhaul combines with our most immersive matchday experience yet, delivering greater drama and spectacle in every match thanks to new volumetric animations from real-life matches and gloriously upgraded on-pitch visuals.

The arrival of the Premier League provides the ultimate stage for this redefined era, taking authenticity to new heights with fully-licensed club logos, kits and official player photos.

A new world of possibilities is opened up by the debut of Women’s Football. Seamlessly integrated into the FM ecosystem as one footballing world, its backed by the most comprehensive database of its kind and a host of licensed competitions set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

That’s just the beginning. Despite being on a whole new engine, technology that converts your saved games to the new format means that FM26, FM26 Console and FM26 Touch will all launch with save game compatibility for Football Manager 2024 and Football Manager 2023.

Additionally, FM26 Mobile will be the first edition in our Mobile series with save game compatibility functionality**.

There are further, significant upgrades waiting for you to discover in every career covering everything from transfers and tactics to manager creation and controller integration.

Over the coming weeks we’ll be diving deep into this year’s new additions. Make sure to follow Football Manager on social media and sign up to FMFC to see those drops as soon as they’re released.

Pre-Purchase Information

From 10 September until the game’s release, if you pre-purchase FM26 (PC/Mac) from a SEGA-approved digital retailer you will receive a 10% discount. Pre-orders for FM26 Console (Xbox/PS5) will launch at a later date.

Those pre-purchasing on PC and Mac can kick off their managerial career ahead of schedule with Advanced Access to FM26.

Advanced Access will be available on Steam and Epic Games approximately 2 weeks*** before the official street date. Single-player careers started in that period can be continued when the game updates for launch on 4 November.

In FM26, football belongs to you and your vision. It’s almost time to change the game.

*FM26 Mobile is the only title in the suite not switching to Unity at this time.

**Save game compatibility in FM26 Mobile is restricted to FM24 Mobile careers only.

***Early Access may go live at different times on different platforms.

